Today, Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency will issue a recommendation regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against Covid-19, after reviewing very rare cases of unusual blood clots.

It occurred in the United States after receiving the vaccine.

Six cases of thrombosis occurred in the United States, and in most cases low levels of platelets were detected.

A week ago, Johnson & Johnson began shipping vaccines to countries in the European Union. Then the company called for the start of the vaccine to be postponed, to allow time for clarification.

However, the European Medicines Agency said that the vaccine can be used without restrictions and that the benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid 19 outweigh the risks of side effects.

And US regulatory agencies stopped using the vaccine a week ago, after about 6.8 million people there received that vaccine.