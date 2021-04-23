Today, Friday, the European Medicines Agency issued a widely awaited report on the “AstraZeneca” vaccine against the emerging corona virus, which it is pursuing, accused of causing blood clots.

The agency, which is in charge of regulating the use of drugs in the European Union, said in a statement that a new study “showed that the benefits of receiving the vaccine increase with age,” and that these “benefits still outweigh the risks.”

Some people around the world who received the AstraZeneca vaccine have suffered from blood clots, and some have died.

However, Britain, the largest country to use this vaccine in its national vaccination campaign against the virus, announced that it counted 168 cases of blood clots in the United Kingdom among people who received the “AstraZeneca” vaccine, 32 of which resulted in death out of more than 21.2 million first doses that were administered. .

The British health authorities confirmed, in a report yesterday, Thursday, that the analysis of these data recorded until April 14 allows for certain that “the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh its risks for most people.”