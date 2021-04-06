A European Medicines Regulatory Agency official confirmed the existence of a “link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the blood clots that were observed after taking it, in an interview with the Italian newspaper “El Massaggero” published today, Tuesday.

But we don’t know yet what causes this reaction … In short, in the next few hours we will say there is a link, ”said Marco Cavalieri, Vaccine Strategy Officer at the European Medicines Agency. But we still have to understand how this is happening. “