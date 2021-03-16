European Medicines Company defends the accused Corona vaccine

Today, Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency defended the emerging coronavirus vaccine accused of causing health problems.

The agency director confirmed that the authority is “completely convinced” of the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Corona virus, after several European countries stopped using it due to fears that it would cause blood clots and other possible side effects.

“We remain fully convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19 infection and the associated risks of hospitalization and death outweigh the risks of these side effects,” said agency director Emer Cook, during a press conference.

Many European countries, including France, Germany and Italy, had stopped using the vaccine in vaccination campaigns due to information that it caused blood clots in people it was given to.