The European Medicines Agency is scheduled to provide an assessment, today, Thursday, on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19, after several countries temporarily stopped its use due to fears of side effects.

The IAEA Safety Committee is conducting a detailed assessment of a small number of cases of blood clots that have occurred in people who have received the vaccine.

The IAEA Drug Risk Assessment Committee will issue any necessary recommendations for further action after its meeting.

Some European Union countries have stopped using the vaccine after reports of blood clots, which has led to delays in their already slow vaccination campaigns.

Many of those countries say they are awaiting the agency’s guidance.