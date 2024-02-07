The European STOXX 600 index recorded little change at 486.57 points, by 0826 GMT.

TeamViewer shares jumped 10.9 percent to the top of the index after the German software developer announced higher-than-expected fourth-quarter revenues and profits.

Energy companies topped the session dominated by earnings reports, with Vestas shares rising 6.3 percent after the Danish wind turbine maker exceeded operating profit expectations for the fourth quarter.

On the other hand, Equinor shares fell by 3.7 percent after the Norwegian oil and gas company recorded higher-than-expected quarterly operating profits, but said it would reduce its total payments to shareholders in 2024.

The oil and gas sector rose by 0.2 percent.

The Deutsche Post Group's share loss of about four percent put some pressure on the index, after the German government development bank (KFW) sold 50 million shares in the group for 2.17 billion euros.