By 0821 GMT, the European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.1 percent.

The benchmark index is on its way to achieving its second quarterly gains, rising 6.3 percent so far, benefiting from the recent cautious shifts in global monetary policy.

The comments of US Central Bank officials left doubts about the timing of reducing interest rates. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said he expects to cut interest rates three times this year, while Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook urged caution, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic repeated statements he made on Friday in which he reduced his expectations to One-time reduction.

Mining companies led the decline in sectors, declining by 1 percent.

Atos shares fell about eight percent after the French IT consulting company said it aimed to restructure its heavy debt by July after a record annual loss.

A survey showed that German consumer sentiment is expected to remain on the path of slow recovery in April, as fewer families feel the need to save, although uncertainty about economic development in Germany looms on the horizon.

The German DAX 40 index settled at 18,263.03 points.