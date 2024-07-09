Thirty hybrid vehicles by 2024 and another six by the end of 2026. These are the bellicose intentions that Stellantis is putting into action to respond to the increase in orders that are arriving from every corner of the Old Continent, with a focus on models featuring the new eDCT advanced hybrid technology. “At a time when sustainability meets innovation, Stellantis remains committed to advancing hybrid technology for European customers,” said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis for Greater Europe. “This technology improves the efficiency and performance of traditional combustion engines, and propels us toward a future with lower emissions, extended range and greater customer affordability.”

Stellantis Hybrid Models

But which are the Stellantis hybrid models already available or coming this year in Europe? Here they are:

Alfa Romeo: Junior and Tonale

Citroen: New C3, New C3 AirCross, C4, C4X, C5 AirCross and C5X

DS: DS 3 and DS 4

Fiat: Panda and 600

Jeep: Avenger, Renegade and Compass

New Lancia Ypsilon

Maserati: Grecale

Opel/Vauxhall: Corsa, Astra, Astra SportsTourer, Mokka, Frontera and New Grandland

Peugeot: 208, 308, 308 SW, 408, 2008, New 3008 and New 5008

Advanced Hybrid Technology eDCT

Most Stellantis hybrid vehicles present in Europe already includes cutting-edge eDCT technology and the integrated 21 kW electric motor, which offers a smooth and easy driving experience, even in 100% electric mode, for example when driving in the city. The electric powertrain allows the car to keep the internal combustion engine switched off while driving. The 48 V, 0.9 kWh battery provides a range of up to 1 km in constant use, and can also provide electric power when driving at low loads or when coasting. During deceleration or braking, the electric motor switches to generator function, capturing kinetic energy and recharging the battery. A Belt Starter (belt starter system) allows for quick and seamless switching between electric and hybrid modes. The eDCT-based hybrid powertrain has been designed to deliver optimum fuel efficiency, with up to 20% less CO2 emissions compared to a combustion engine with automatic transmission. Thanks to its modularity, eDCT technology can also support plug-in electric vehicles, having 93% of the components in common; the only changes concern the electric propulsion module and the inverter.