Brussels. Lawmakers in the European Parliament will vote this Thursday on a draft regulation on artificial intelligence (AI), an ambitious document that is the subject of intense technical discussion and addresses the issue of conversational applications such as ChatGPT.

The European Union (EU) aims to be the first block in the world to adopt a comprehensive legal framework to limit the excesses of AI, but at the same time guarantee innovation.

Among the central concerns of the European initiative are the dissemination of dangerous content, the manipulation of opinion through the creation of false images and mass surveillance systems.

The general public discovered its immense potential at the end of last year with the launch of the ChatGPT editorial content generator, from the Californian company OpenAI, capable of writing essays, poems or translations in seconds.

Faced with these rapid changes, the European Commission proposed a general bill two years ago, and the countries of the block only defined their position at the end of 2022. Now, the MEPs will define their position in this vote.

The new step will open a phase of difficult negotiations between the MEPs and the member countries and, for this reason, the vice-president of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, called on Monday not to waste time.

The delay is partly explained by the irruption in the public debate of the so-called general-purpose artificial intelligences, capable of performing a wide variety of tasks, including generative AIs such as ChatGPT.