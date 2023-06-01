Fifty European leaders met on Thursday for a summit in

Moldova with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, in a show of diplomatic force before Vladimir Putin, in this country bordering Ukraine that lives in fear of Russia.

The participants of the meeting are only about 20 km from Ukraine, to send a message of support to these two former Soviet republics.

The meeting is being held at Mimi Castle, a wine estate in the town of Bulboaca, 35 km from the capital Chisinau. The forum of the so-called European Political Community (EPC) is much broader than the European Union (EU), since it includes the 27 members of the bloc, plus twenty invited countries.

“We are going to reconfirm our support for Ukraine, which is resisting Russian aggression,” Moldovan President Maia Sandu stressed.

As in the first edition in Prague, in October, the meeting will give rise to a very symbolic family photo that will, however, have an absence of weight: Turkish President Recep Tayyp Erdogan, re-elected on Sunday.

The place chosen is not accidental, since the meeting takes place a few kilometers from Transnistria, a pro-Russian Moldovan breakaway region.

The CPE is an informal instance designed by French President Emmanuel Macron, and which brings together countries with very diverse profiles, such as Armenia, Georgia, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Serbia and Azerbaijan. The host

Moldova will show its desire to join the EU.

“Moldova’s place is in the European Union,” said Maia Sandu on Wednesday, who received a message of encouragement from the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who recognized the “enormous progress” of this former Soviet republic in the necessary reforms with a view to accession.

The Moldovan president also stressed at the opening of the summit that the meeting is taking place at a time when the biggest war since the Second World War is taking place on the European continent, which has united all countries.

The Presidents of Serbia, Ukraine and Switzerland and the Prime Minister of Luxembourg meet in Moldova.

Zelensky receives the support of European countries

at the summit, the president of Ukraine received the support of his allies and, for the second time since this forum was inaugurated, the isolation of Russia was staged.

“Russia is not here not because we don’t want to invite it, but because (President Vladimir) Putin’s Russia has excluded this community by launching this attack and this unjustified war against Ukraine,” the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs said. , Josep Borrell, upon his arrival at the Mimi Castle in Bulboaca (Moldova).

When we win, this war will end. Or Russia can stop it first

Zelensky, for his part, He assured that the war will end only when the Ukrainians win or when Russia leaves the occupied territories.

“When we win, this war will end. Or Russia can stop it earlier. They can leave our territory,” said the Ukrainian president, who also recalled that work is currently underway on the fighter jet coalition. Ukraine also offers a “coalition” of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, he noted.

Ukraine’s President Volodimir Zelensky attends the European Political Community (EPC) Summit.

The Ukrainian leader also stated that Ukraine “is ready to become a member of NATO” and is waiting for the Atlantic Alliance to accept the country and offer security guarantees.

“Security guarantees are not only very important for Ukraine, but also for our neighbors, because of Russian aggression in Ukraine and potential (Russian) aggression in other parts of Europe,” he stressed.

The summit will offer the opportunity for bilateral and multilateral meetings, such as the one that the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders will hold with the presidents of the European Council, Charles Michel, and of France, Emmanuel Macron, as well as with the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, to try to promote the signing of a peace treaty that puts an end to the conflict that broke out after the fall of the USSR.

After the opening of the meeting, the European leaders took the traditional family photograph and they were divided into working groups on different topics, especially related to peace and security on the European continent, but also energy and connectivity projects.

