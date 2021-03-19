Today, Friday, the prime ministers of France and Britain received the AstraZeneca vaccine against the emerging corona virus, in a move aimed at encouraging their citizens to receive the vaccination.

“Literally, I felt nothing. The situation was very good and fast,” Johnson told reporters at a London hospital near his Downing Street residence. “When you all get a notification to receive the vaccine, please come and get it. It is the best for you and the best for your families and for everyone,” he added.

Yesterday, Thursday, during a press conference from the Presidency of the Government in London, Johnson promised to receive the vaccine today.

Jan Castex receives the AstraZeneca vaccine for Corona

In turn, French Prime Minister Jean Castex received the first dose of the vaccine, which was developed by the British University of “Oxford” in cooperation with the laboratory “AstraZeneca” in order to reassure the French days after the suspension of vaccine distribution.

Today, Friday, France resumed administering the vaccine days after it was stopped, following information that some of those who received it had suffered a stroke.

Yesterday, Thursday, during the press conference in which he announced new precautionary measures, Castex said that he will take the vaccine on Friday.

France and other European countries have resumed distribution of the vaccine after the European Medicines Authority announced, on Thursday, that it is “safe and effective.”

And German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed, today, Friday, that she is ready to receive the “AstraZeneca” vaccine.

“Yes, I am ready to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine,” she told reporters, but added, “I prefer to wait my turn” for the vaccination.