Libya begins to reap its head after a decade of civil war and instability following the fall of the dictator Muammar Gaddafi’s regime. For almost a month it has had a new prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dabaibá, who leads a transitional government that has the consolidation of peace and the reconstruction of the country as its primary objectives. Several European leaders have rushed to Tripoli to support Dabaibá in the hope of improving stability in the central Mediterranean and helping their companies make a cut in rebuilding the North African country. After years of war devastation, it seems that the time has come to sign million-dollar contracts to repair infrastructure. Europe has to compete on Libyan territory with Turkey and Russia, the two powers that have grown strong in this hydrocarbon-rich nation during the decade of war.

The enormous reconstruction task begins with Tripoli International Airport, the demining and rehabilitation of which an Italian consortium hopes to complete in one year. Technicians who are preparing the reopening of Libyan airspace to allow commercial flights with Europe, starting with Rome, also come from the old metropolis. On this and other hot topics, such as irregular immigration, Dabaibá spoke on Tuesday in Tripoli with Mario Draghi, Italian Prime Minister, who chose Libya as the destination for his first international trip. A few hours after this meeting, the Libyan leader received the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who visited the North African country to be present at the reopening of the Hellenic embassy. The day before, it was the turn of the head of the Maltese Government, Robert Abela, who also plans to resume the activity of the diplomatic legation of his country. France reopened it on Monday.

«This is a unique moment for Libya. The Dabaibá government is one of national unity, it has been recognized and legitimized by Parliament and it is proceeding with national reconciliation, ”Draghi celebrated in the joint press conference he offered with his counterpart in Tripoli. Italy has kept its diplomatic representation in the North African country open throughout the war and is now trying to recover the multiple economic ties it had with its former colony during the time of Gaddafi. “We attach great importance to strategic collaboration for the recovery of the country,” acknowledged Dabaibá.

The Italian company Eni continues to be the leading gas producer in Libyan territory and other corporations hope to win equally succulent contracts in the energy and sanitation fields, as well as in the rehabilitation of its electricity system and the construction of infrastructures. Libya needs immediate million-dollar investments to avoid continuous blackouts, while in the medium term it is expected to resume the old Gaddafi project of building a highway from east to west of the country, between the border with Egypt and that of Tunisia. Its estimated cost is $ 5 billion.

Dabaibá and Draghi obviously spoke of immigration, since most foreigners who try to arrive irregularly in Italy by crossing the Sicilian Channel depart from the coast of the North African country. “We are satisfied with what Libya does with the rescue and at the same time we help it,” said the Italian prime minister, who was hopeful that the ceasefire will remain in force, so that the government of national unity led by Dabaibá may lead the country to the holding of elections, set for December 24. If nothing goes wrong, Dabaibá could stand for election.