Volodímir Zelenski has concluded a tour of different European capitals on Monday in the United Kingdom with the purpose of collecting more weapons for Ukraine before the expected Kiev counteroffensive. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the dispatch of “hundreds of anti-air defense missiles and hundreds of long-range offensive drones with the ability to deploy up to 200 kilometers away,” according to Downing Street. French President Emmanuel Macron dined with the Ukrainian president at the Elysée on Sunday and promised him dozens of light tanks and armored cars.

Macron dined for three hours with Zelensky at the Elysee Palace. Sunak, who has inherited and increased support for the Ukrainian cause promoted by Boris Johnson, has received the Ukrainian leader at the Checkers official rest residence, which is often used to highlight the importance of special events.

More information

“The UK is leading the charge to expand our capacity [militar] both on the ground and in the air, and this cooperation will continue today [por el lunes]”, Zelensky announced on his Twitter account before arriving in British territory. “This is a key moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression that they never chose or provoked,” Sunak said. “They need the sustained support of the international community to defend themselves against a barrage of indiscriminate and incessant attacks that have been their daily reality for a year now.”

The United Kingdom already announced last week its intention to deliver Storm Shadow precision missiles to Ukraine, the first long-range missiles kyiv received from the international community. In the hours leading up to two key international meetings this week—the Council of Europe in Iceland and the G-7 summit in Japan—Zelensky has managed to garner new arms delivery commitments from European leaders. during a tour that began in Rome.

The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, announced the preparation of an aid package worth 3,000 million euros, which will include artillery units, launch ramps for Iris-T missiles, 30 Leopard 1 tanks, more than a hundred cars armored combat vehicles and nearly 200 surveillance drones. After several months of tension between Kiev and Berlin, due to German reluctance to loosen its economic and commercial relations with Russia and increase its commitment to aid the Ukrainian cause, Berlin has now become, along with Washington and London, the largest supplier of tanks, missiles and anti-missile systems to the embattled country.

“In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with dozens of AMX-10RC armored cars and light tanks,” Macron and Zelensky announced in a joint statement that also anticipated new sanctions against Moscow, “in order to weaken Russia’s ability to go ahead with their illegal war of aggression.” France, for now, will not deliver long-range missiles like the UK, nor will it deliver fighter jets. “The question [de los aviones] It’s a little premature.”

Reconstruction Conference

The United Kingdom will host the Conference for the Reconstruction of Ukraine in June —part of the issues on the table at the Sunak and Zelensky meeting—, an attempt to seek international aid for the country, and to promote and boost sectors such as technology or that of clean energy, which was seriously deteriorated after the Russian invasion.

Sunak has maintained the United Kingdom’s unconditional commitment, initiated by former Prime Minister Johnson, for Ukraine’s victory over the invasion it is facing. It was one of the first countries to provide military training and defensive war material, even before Moscow ordered the invasion of the country. London has sent a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to the Ukraine; self-propelled guns, hundreds of armored battle tanks and a large number of Starstreak and Storm Shadow missiles. About 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained on British soil, along with the 22,000 who participated, in Ukraine, between 2014 and 2022, in Operation Orbital, the British response to Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

