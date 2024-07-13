Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer downplayed mistakes in US President Donald Trump’s speeches on Thursday (11.Jul)

European leaders have defended US President Joe Biden after the Democrat made a gaffe during the 75th anniversary NATO summit in Washington DC. European media have questioned the American’s ability to face former President Donald Trump (Republican) in the November elections.

At 81, Biden called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “President Putin”in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Later, in an interview with journalists, he confused Vice President Kamala Harris (Democratic Party) with Trump – his main opponent.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Social Democratic Party, center-left)and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron (Renaissance, center), downplayed the gaffes, classifying them as simple lapses.

“Slips of the tongue happen, and if you keep an eye on them, you’ll find enough.”Scholz said when asked by reporters about Biden confusing Zelensky with Putin.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted Biden’s competence and good form during the summit.

“He was really fit and mentally agile. Absolutely on top of every detail.”I told BBC. The leaders had a bilateral meeting on Wednesday (10.Jul).

EUROPEAN PRESS QUESTIONS

The interview given to journalists by Biden after the summit did not convince the European press that the American would be fit for a second term in the White House.

Vehicles like the Daily Telegraph (United Kingdom) and the The Newspaper (Italy) questioned the viability of his candidacy, while the Frankfurter General Newspaper (Germany) and the Guardian (UK) were critical. They suggested that Biden’s withdrawal from the race could be the Democrats’ only chance against Trump.

IMPACT ON THE CAMPAIGN

The Democrat’s age is an obstacle to his possible reelection. His cognitive aptitude has become a topic of discussion in the election campaign due to the blunders he has been making during his term. If he wins the November election, Biden will be 86 years old when he leaves office.

There are video recordings of several embarrassing situations in which Biden stumbles, shows weakness or even has memory lapses. A recent report by Wall Street Journal interviewed dozens of people and reports that the country’s president often dozes off during meetings.

In June, the American newspaper also published a long report listing moments in which Biden makes mistakes, such as disconnecting from conversations, closing his eyes and giving the impression of having some memory confusion.