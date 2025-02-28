Even assimilating what had just happened in the Oval Office of the White House among the US President Donald Trump, and the Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenski, several European leaders went out to show their support to the Ukrainian leader. The meeting of the Ukrainian President … With the American ended in disaster, after the two leaders exchanged verbal blows to the world media in the White House for the war with Russia.

Zelenski’s visit aimed to convince the United States not to put the side of the Russian president Vladimir Putinwho ordered the invasion of Ukraine three years ago and sign an agreement on minerals.

There was no signature and Zelenski left the White House shortly after the live discussion.

Poland, the great European friend of the United States, was the first country to pronounce. The Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, wrote in his X account: “Dear Ukrainian friends, are not alone.” A little over two weeks ago, the US Secretary of Defense praised Poland as “NATO exemplary ally” during his first visit.

French president, Emmanuel MacronDuring his state visit to Portugal he also wanted to express his full support to kyiv. Macron, said Friday that if there was “an aggressor” in the Ukraine War, that was Russia. «There is an aggressor that is Russia. There is an attacked town that is Ukraine, ”Macron told reporters during a state visit to Portugal. «I think we did well to help Ukraine and punish Russia three years ago and continue doing it. And when I saw that we, I mean the United States of America, Europeans, Canadians, Japanese and many others, ”he added.

The great allies in kyiv Europe, the Nordic and Baltic countries also supported Zelenski. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristerson said:

«Sweden is with Ukraine. Not only are you fighting for your freedom, but also for that of all of Europe. Slava Ukraini! A very similar message from the first Norwegian minister, Jonas Gahr Støre: “We support Ukraine in its fair struggle for just and lasting peace.” The Lithuanian president also wrote on his social networks: “Ukraine, you will never walk alone.”

Pedro Sánchez, president of Spain, also manifested in favor of Zelenski, whom he visited a few days ago, on the third anniversary of the beginning of Russian aggression in Ukraine. “Ukraine, Spain is with you”has expressed the head of the Spanish Executive in a message posted on the Social Network X. Sánchez has also published the same phrase in English and Ukrainian.

At the moment, a joint reaction is not expected from the European Union. The president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen is officially traveling to India to strengthen ties with the Asian country and is not expected to make any statement.

Now the eyes are set at Sunday in London, convened by Labor Keir Stamer and where fifteen European leaders together with Zelenski, will discuss the steps to follow in the Ukraine War.