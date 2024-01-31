The prime ministers of Germany, Denmark, Estonia, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic appealed this Wednesday (31) to European Union countries requesting “a collective effort” to arm Ukraine in the long term in an open letter published in the newspaper Financial Times.

The leaders begin the letter by highlighting that, faced with the devastation of winter, “the brave Ukrainian soldiers endure intense and relentless Russian attacks, without there being any indication that the war will end soon.”

The signatories of the letter, Olaf Scholz (Germany), Mette Frederiksen (Denmark), Petr Fiala (Czech Republic), Kaja Kallas (Estonia) and Mark Rutte (Netherlands), state that “Ukraine’s determination to fight persists and serves as an inspiration for everyone who celebrates freedom and justice.

However, they warn of the existence of “crucial problems”, including that Kiev does not have enough ammunition and that military support commitments risk falling short of Ukraine’s needs.

The letter recalls that the EU committed to supplying that country with one million munitions before the end of March 2024 and regrets that this objective has not been achieved. “But we cannot simply abandon our promise. If Ukrainian soldiers continue fighting, the need for ammunition is enormous,” the officials say.

According to the signatories of the letter, the EU and its Member States have been strong allies of Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion with “tangible success”, as Russia was unable to achieve any of its objectives.

They believe that their efforts now “must not wane” and instead must be “renewed” and “redoubled” in order to ensure that support for Ukraine is sustained for as long as necessary.

They also believe that ways must be found to speed up deliveries of promised artillery to Ukraine. “The EU and its Member States must renew their efforts and intensify their military support (…) It must remain a collective effort”, highlights the letter.

The leaders call on “Ukraine’s friends and allies to recommit to long-term sustainable military support for Ukraine as a joint European responsibility.”

“If Ukraine loses, the long-term consequences and costs will be much greater for all of us. We Europeans have a special responsibility. Therefore, we must act. Europe's future depends on it,” they said. (With EFE Agency)