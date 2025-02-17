Paris was the stage chosen on Monday by European leaders for an “informal” urgency meeting on the peace negotiations in Ukraine that aims to start the United States with Russia. The European representatives came to this meeting divided into the fact of sending “peace” troops to the conflict zone after the supposed end of the war. Spain, in this case, uncheck the debate and says that it is “too soon” to talk about the sending of peace troops to Ukraine.

This meeting occurs at a time when the president of the United States, Donald Trump, has initiated bilateral meetings with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, ensuring that both the security of the old continent and that of Ukraine have to be a thing of the union European and not of your country. In fact, the United States and Russia will gather in Riyadh this Tuesday for their first high -level meeting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in the absence of European officials. Although they reiterate that it has nothing to do with peace negotiations in Ukraine.

These statements, already incendiary, unleashed the concern of the countries of the block, which led to convene this emergency meeting in Paris, in which they were present Representatives of Government from Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark, as well as the president of the European Council, the president of the European Commission and the NATO general secretary.

The main proposal on the table is to provide guarantees to kyiv to safeguard your safety before a possible peace agreement. But the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, has already declared that it will be impossible for it to occur in the event that it is bilateral between Moscow and Washington.

The proposal that survived the meeting was to send Ukrainian European troops as a kind of ‘blue helmets’ that avoid attacks during the peace process. In the case of the US, they already confirmed that they would not deploy a single soldier in the area, as well as those deployment forces were to put NATO. Also, European leaders arrived at the meeting with divided opinions.

The Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, explained that the debate on the sending of troops to Ukraine has to be put aside since “it is too soon. There is no peace right now.”

The minister justified because “Peace is still very far” since Putin continues to bombard Ukrainian territory daily and showed that he will continue to do so.

Just as Spain rules out sending troops, Germany does not see necessary to display its army in the area. Berlin considers “too premature” these debates on the sending of troops. The German Chancellor, Olaf Sholz, reiterated at the exit of this meeting that his determination is to support kyiv: “We will continue to support Ukraine, kyiv can trust us,” said the outgoing chancellor. Likewise, it declared contrary to a “peace Diktat“imposed on Ukraine. That is, a peace agreement of” or all or nothing, “he said.

Repared on the issue of troops, the chancellor reiterated that “it is very inappropriate,” since “we are talking about its back to Ukraine, based on an agreement that does not exist.” He reiterated that now “it is not yet the moment of peace”, since Ukraine “is still in the middle of a brutal war.” Thus, he pointed directly towards the Trump administration and said there can be no separation of responsibilities between Europe and the United States “and asked the two entities” act together “for collective security.

In this sense, Sweden and the United Kingdom were prone to the sending of troops as a peace force to Ukraine, if necessary. The British prime minister, Keir Starmer, said Sunday that he was willing to send troops to Ukraine if necessary, to “contribute to the security guarantees” of the country. He also asked Europeans to play a more important role in NATO.

Instead, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it was not time to send soldiers. Before entering the meeting, he said he would ask for an “immediate” impulse to strengthen Europe’s defense capabilities. “We cannot effectively help Ukraine if we do not immediately take concrete measures regarding our own defense capacities.” The Polish leader reiterated that today the old continent “is not in conditions” to counteract Russia’s military potential.

Poland, due to its position within Europe -it has a border to the north with the Kalinningrada brain (a Russian enclave), Belarus to the east and Ukraine to the southeast -, it is the country that invests the most in a percentage of its GDP of NATO, Specifically 4.12%, more than double what NATO asks, compared to 1.28% that Spain uses.

The Polish prime minister reiterated that his country is “determined to cooperate” in terms of security in Ukraine, in the war, with the EU and with the European allies, including the United Kingdom and Norway and “of course, above all, with the The United States, “he said at the Warsaw airport to the press before embarking for Paris.

For its part, special envoy from Donald Trump for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said in Brussels that the United States will not impose to kyiv an agreement to end the war.