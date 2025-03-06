The members of the European Council have given their agreement to a package proposed by the European Commission for an accelerated reset of the EU, as reported by a community spokesman. The approved package contains four points that could mobilize up to 800,000 million euros … Between national and European funds, within four years, to ensure that countries are provided with the necessary means to face a possible attack by Russia.

The commission’s proposal contains four concrete proposals. The first is a communication on the activation of the “escape clause” of the stability pact that will allow countries exceed deficit limits if it is about increasing military expenses. In principle they are proposed that the flexibility period lasts four years and that excess deficit does not exceed 1.5% of GDP, which is considered a margin for a significant reinforcement of national armies. The request to apply the “exhaust clause” will be done in a coordinated manner and governments must request it before a certain date, although it is expected that all countries will be asked for, which will take advantage of this flexibility lever even if they do not formally need it.

The second communication refers to the change in the regulations of the cohesion fundsthat come from the European budget, for military expenses in support of the defense industry. The door will also open for countries to broadcast these funds to the European Defense Program to use them in the development programs of the military industry in case at least three countries participate. Experts consider that this is a path that few countries will use.

The third part is the financial instrument for which the commission will offer loans up to 150,000 million euros. It will not even be discussed if they can be transformed into directly lost direct grants, because for that an agreement would be needed unanimously and it is unlikely to occur. Even the credits to be returned will require a certain conditionality, such as that they are used between at least three countries for the development of new weapons that do not exist, such as drones, or for joint purchases of material or ammunition, even if it is to deliver to Ukraine, although The main objective is to replace national polvorinesthat have been under minimum.

The fourth element is The “White Book” of Defensewhich is expected to be presented at the end of the month and in which the areas where it is more necessary to strengthen European military capacities are defined. It is based partly on the seven strategic areas that had already been defined in NATO (23 of the 27 EU members are part of the alliance). Each country must decide in which area can offer more value to the common defense. The “White Book” is focused above all to encourage the joint development of armaments to facilitate interoperability between the different armies. It will probably need to make the rules of the single market more flexible. The format and the number of countries that intervene in each initiative will also define the modality of European financing.