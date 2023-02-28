European lawyers challenged the ban on providing services to companies from Russia

European lawyers challenged in the Court of Justice of the European Union (EU) a ban on providing legal services to companies from Russia. This follows from a document published on Monday in the Official Journal of the EU. Data leads RIA News.

A lawsuit against the Council of the European Union was filed by the Association of French Bar Unions ACE-Avocats. It says that such measures are contrary to the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, as well as some decisions of the EU Court of Justice, confirming that lawyers should be able to carry out their work without hindrance.

On October 6 last year, as part of another package of sanctions, the EU Council imposed a ban on the provision of legal services to the Russian government, as well as companies registered in Russia. However, exceptions are allowed, which must be approved by the authorities of a particular EU country.

Earlier, the EU disclosed the amount of frozen Russian assets: 21.5 billion euros – they belonged to organizations and individuals from Russia. This was announced by the European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders.