The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) considers that the construction agreement does not prevent an abuse of temporary hiring within this sector through the continuous renewal of fixed work contracts. In a ruling published this Thursday, the CJEU indicates that, although within the agreement a maximum period of three years is established as a limit for a worker to provide their services to the same company in different work centers under this modality of temporary hiring offered by works contracts, in practice there is no national measure that sets a maximum number of renewals that can be carried out.

The decision of the court based in Luxembourg focuses on the case of a worker who signed his first contract for work or service in 1996 and in 2017, after the concession of the company with which he agreed to that initial agreement, Works and Services Públicos SA, passed into the hands of Acciona Agua – and with it an essential part of the workers – demanded that their seniority be recognized from that first signature, and that it be declared that their employment relationship was of an indefinite nature. The Social Court number 14 of Madrid, before which the employee filed the lawsuit, considered that the concession company should consider the entire chain of contracts that the workers had accumulated in order to recognize their seniority.

In addition, it also pointed out that the general collective agreement of the construction sector, which establishes an exception that allows the renewal of fixed contracts of work regardless of their duration – and that goes against the provisions of the Statute of the Workers – is contrary, however, to what the Framework Agreement of the European Council in the fight against the abuse of temporality. For this reason, he referred a preliminary question to the CJEU, which has ruled in the same direction.

Even so, the European court considers that, in the first place, it is up to the national courts to assess whether the three-year limitation of the agreement is a sufficient measure to avoid the concatenation of temporary contracts within the construction sector. And in the same way, it denounces that, as the regulations are set out, in practice nothing prevents the employer from meeting “permanent and stable personnel needs” through these renovations. It also points out that “if there are no equivalent legal measures to prevent abuses that regulate fixed work contracts, the aforementioned regulations do not allow the prevention of abuses derived from the successive use of contracts or employment relationships of a determined duration.”

Delete these contracts

In the specific case of the worker who is the subject of the sentence, the CJEU conveys to the Spanish courts that it must only determine “if he was the victim of an abusive use of successive employment contracts of a determined duration by Public Works and Services and if, consequently , he should have acquired the status of indefinite before his subrogation, in which case, therefore, he should have continued to enjoy that status once he was subrogated ”.

Among the measures that make up the reform prepared by the Ministry of Labor to reduce the high rates of temporary employment suffered by the labor market, is the elimination of contracts for works and services. With the abolition of this modality – which has been spreading uncontrollably among the different productive sectors – temporary hiring will only be able to last at most one year. And all those people who have held the same job for two years chaining temporary contracts will immediately acquire the status of permanent. Also if they have done it for 24 months in a 30-month period.