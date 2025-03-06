He European Union Court of Justice (TJUE) has issued this Thursday that a shipping card is sufficient test that a traveler can present when requesting compensation for delay or flight cancellation to demonstrate that he had a confirmed reservation on that route.

The sentence responds to a preliminary ruling presented by a Polish court on the case of two passengers who, in the course of a combined trip SThey used a delay of more than 22 hours on a flight from Tenerife to Warsovia. Those affected requested compensation but the carrier alleges that the passengers were not in possession of a confirmed and paid reserve for the flight because they acquired it through a third company in preferred conditions.

In its decision, the Court based in Luxembourg considers that the boarding card can constitute another evidence that demonstrates that the reservation has been accepted and registered, so, so, “Except in extraordinary situations”it should be considered that passengers who have presented in turnover with a boarding card have a confirmed reserve on that flight.

In addition, the high European court does not consider that passengers in question have traveled for free or with a Reduced price ticket that is not directly or indirectly available to the public And he warns that this condition would only occur if it were the air carrier himself who allowed them that possibility.

Thus, the TJUE points out, the fact that a third has paid the price of the combined trip to the operator of the same and that, in turn, this operator has paid the price of the flight to the air carrier according to the market conditions It does not prevent passengers from being entitled to compensation.