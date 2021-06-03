Rodrigo Rato, former president of Bankia, rings the bell to launch the entity’s listing on the stock market in July 2011. EFE

The EU Court of Justice has ruled that large investors who attended Bankia’s IPO (now part of CaixaBank) in 2011 may also hold the financial institution accountable for the information in its prospectus for the premiere on the market. , which did not reflect the bank’s accounting reality. European justice thus equates the rights of the funds with the purchasers of retail shares, although it guarantees that the judge may consider that qualified investors “had or should have been aware of the economic situation of the issuer” of the public offering of shares subscription based on its relations with Bankia and outside the prospectus.

The General Counsel had already opted for the thesis that the CJEU has ended up assuming: the large investors who attended the IPO could also demand responsibilities from the financial institution, but the Spanish justice may take into account, in the words of the lawyer, “Knowledge of the real situation” that they may have apart from “inaccurate or incomplete provisions of the prospectus”.

The Supreme Court went to the European court after a lawsuit from the Mutual Assistance Insurance Union (UMAS) reached its table, which had bought 160,000 shares for 600,000 euros in Bankia’s public offering in 2011, at a rate of 3, 75 euros per participation. After the bank reformulated its accounts, those shares lost almost all of their value in the secondary market. The UMAS then filed a lawsuit against Bankia to cancel the purchase of shares and to declare Bankia’s responsibility for the “lack of veracity in its prospectus”.

The mutual insurance company won the case in the first instance, but the Provincial Court rejected the nullity despite admitting the bank’s responsibility. The case reached the Supreme Court, which in previous proceedings launched by retail investors had established that the prospectus had “serious inaccuracies” and canceled those purchases. The court had doubts, however, whether it should do the same with qualified investors, especially when these share sale offers do not require a prospectus if they are aimed at large groups.

The Supreme Court posed two questions to the CJEU. The first: “When a public offering for the subscription of shares is aimed at both retail investors and qualified investors, and a prospectus is issued in attention to retailers, does the liability action for the prospectus cover both types of investors or only to retailers? ”. And in the event that the answer was that large investors are also protected, the court added another question: “Is it possible to assess their degree of knowledge of the economic situation of the issuer of the OPS (public offer of subscription of shares) to the margin of the prospectus, depending on your legal or commercial relations with said issuer (form part of its shareholders, its administrative bodies, etc.)? ”.

The ruling concludes that it is: in the case of a public offering for the subscription of shares aimed at both retail and qualified investors, the liability action protects both. The CJEU therefore considers that it is legitimate for institutional investors to invoke the information contained in the prospectus, the information of which is presumed “complete” and “reliable”. Even so, the court also concludes that the community directive does not oppose the provisions of the Spanish legal system that allow the judge to take into consideration that an investor could or should have more information apart from the information made available to all potential buyers .

In fact, the judge finds that, given their experience, qualified investors (called institutional) have access to other data that can underpin their investment decisions. Therefore, the judge emphasizes, the Member States can “allow or even require” that, when the liability action is exercised, the level of experience of the qualified investor and their relationships with the issuer of securities be taken into account. Always, he adds, respecting the principles of “equivalence and effectiveness” so as not to hinder the possibility of demanding responsibilities.