This Thursday, December 21, the European Court of Justice (CJEU) handed down its ruling on the Super League case and the ruling was favorable to the project led by the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, and the president of FC Barcelona, Joan. Laporta.
European justice has ruled that FIFA and UEFA violate articles 101 and 102 of the European Competition rules, abusing their dominant position, and will not be able to prevent clubs from joining external competitions such as the Super League.
Ruling of the European Court of Justice:
“The FIFA and UEFA rules that make any project for a new club football competition, such as the Super League, subject to prior authorization and that prohibit clubs and players from participating in it, under penalty of sanctions, are illegal. This is because the powers of FIFA and UEFA are not subject to any criteria that guarantee their transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate nature. Likewise, the rules that give FIFA and UEFA exclusive control over the commercial exploitation of the rights derived from these competitions may restrict competition, taking into account the importance that the latter have for the media, consumers and the public. viewers.”
“A competition like that of the Super League project should not necessarily be authorized. Having been asked general questions about FIFA and UEFA rules, the Court of Justice does not rule on this specific project in its ruling. At the same time, the Court of Justice points out that the rules of FIFA and UEFA relating to the exploitation of broadcasting rights can harm European football clubs, all companies operating in the broadcasting media markets and, finally, to consumers and viewers, by preventing them from benefiting from new, potentially innovative or interesting competitions. “However, it is up to the Commercial Court No. 17 of Madrid to verify whether these regulations can, however, benefit the different football interest groups, for example, through a solidarity redistribution of the income generated by these rights,” The sentence continues.
Reactions to the sentence
One of the first to react to the Court's ruling was Bernd Reichart, CEO of A22, the Super League consulting firm.
“We have won the right to compete. The UEFA monopoly has ended. Football is FREE. Now the clubs will no longer suffer threats and sanctions. They are free to decide their own future. For the fans: we will broadcast all the matches for free of the Super League. For the clubs: the clubs' income and payments in solidarity with football are guaranteed,” he wrote on his social networks.
Formation of the Super League
The Super League project was promoted in April 2021 with 12 participating clubs: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter de Milá, Juventus, Milan, Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona.
However, the reaction of the fans and the authorities caused nine of the twelve founding clubs to withdraw from the project, leaving only Real Madrid, Juventus and FC Barcelona.
In June 2023, the Italian club asked to leave the Super League, so at this time only the two Spanish teams remain.
We will see if after this favorable ruling, Florentino Pérez and Joan Laporta continue with the project and create this new competition.
