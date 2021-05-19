A Ryanair plane, taking off from Palma de Mallorca. Paul Hanna / Reuters

The General Court of the European Union (CJEU) has endorsed the fund created by the Spanish Government to support strategic companies in the face of the emergence of covid-19, which had been appealed by the airline Ryanair. European justice considers that the design of this instrument, managed by SEPI and endowed with 10,000 million euros, is “adequate” and “necessary” to “achieve the objective of remedying the serious economic disturbance caused to the Spanish economy” . The Irish company, which launched a crusade against aid granted to large European airlines by governments, has taken two victories from Luxembourg, albeit minimal. The judges have annulled the decisions of the European Commission that supported the aid to the Dutch KLM and the Portuguese TAP due to “insufficient motivation” and then to annul that measure and wait for Brussels to adopt a new opinion.

Spain has saved its aid fund for strategic companies, which Ryanair had denounced before the European courts, considering that it violated EU law. The company based in Ireland argued that the fund created by the Executive of Pedro Sánchez was discriminatory because only companies with registered offices in Spain could go to it. The judges reject it. The court reasons that the fund is aimed at alleviating the effects of the recession caused by the pandemic, and that proof of this is the “criterion of the strategic and systemic importance of the aid recipients.”

The Court notes that the “eligibility criteria for the beneficiaries” of this aid scheme, its “granting modalities” – consisting of the temporary entry of the State into the capital of companies – and subsequent restrictions reflect “the will of Spain to support companies that are truly and permanently implemented in the Spanish economy ”. “This solution is consistent with the objective of the regime, aimed at remedying the serious disturbance of the Spanish economy from a perspective of economic development in the medium and long term,” adds the sentence.

European justice also rejects the rest of the arguments put forward by the airline. The ruling indicates that the aids do not violate the right to non-discrimination and that, in any case, Ryanair has not demonstrated how the exclusion of these aids can dissuade it from operating in Spain. The judges also dismiss “as unfounded” that the decision of the European Commission to support this aid package was not justified.

KLM and TAP grants

The Irish airline has struggled to stop all state aid that has been granted to national airlines to alleviate the effects of the pandemic. Until now, Ryanair had lost all cases. The European justice endorsed the aid granted by Sweden and Denmark to SAS, by Finland to Finnair and a tax moratorium approved by France to companies in the sector.

Ryanair achieved its first victories this Wednesday. The court has suspended the Commission’s decision that endorsed aid of 1.2 billion euros from Portugal to TAP and 3.4 billion from the Netherlands to KLM. In both cases, the European justice believes that the endorsement of Brussels was not sufficiently motivated. That triumph, however, has been in vain. In both cases, the judges have decided to suspend the annulment until there is a new decision from the Commission given the delicate context in which the economy finds itself due to the pandemic.