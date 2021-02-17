An Air France plane takes off in Toulouse (France). REGIS DUVIGNAU / Reuters

The general court of the EU, based in Luxembourg, has ruled this Wednesday against Ryanair, rejecting its appeal against the aid granted to airlines in France and Sweden to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which left the much of the air transport. In the case of France, the aid consisted of a moratorium on the payment of fees, while in Sweden it was the system of public guarantees by which money was injected into the Swedish airline SAS. In both cases, the General Court, the second most important European court, denies the appeal filed by the company low cost Irish and considers the aid in accordance with the law.

Ryanair resorted to the aid granted in France, postponements in the payment of air taxes, to the French-owned airlines, specially designed to protect Air France, which it also rescued with a loan of 7,000 million euros. In the case of the guarantees in Sweden, they were intended for Swedish-owned airlines, especially SAS. The European Commission authorized this aid within the framework of the relaxation of its rules on state aid to rescue companies especially affected by the pandemic and authorized it in March 2020.