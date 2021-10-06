Seat of the Court of Justice of the EU, in Luxembourg.

Community justice has settled that the aid that Spain created in 2002 for companies to buy foreign firms is illegal. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) thus ratifies, with nuances, several previous judgments of the General Court and closes an old battle that has lasted for more than a decade and involves the European Commission, the Spanish Government and large companies such as Banco Santander, Telefónica or Iberdrola.

For the CJEU, the Spanish regulation had an “exceptional character” and was “selective”, giving rise to “differential treatment” between unjustifiable companies. Therefore, although he believes that the previous judgments have some errors, these are not enough to nullify the previous judgments, since they are justified.

In this way, the court opens the way for Spain to continue with the claim to companies for aid declared illegal, as the European Commission demanded in its day when it concluded that it was anti-competitive. These incentives were created in 2002 by the Government of José María Aznar and sought to promote the international expansion of Spanish companies. For this, the firms that went out to buy abroad and acquired more than 5% of the capital of another company for more than a year, could deduct the goodwill (the difference between the value of a company in books and the price finally paid upon purchase).

This measure provoked the reaction of several European parliamentarians of that time, especially British, from those years large operations of Spanish companies in the United Kingdom date: Telefónica acquired O2; Santander, Abbey; and Iberdrola, Scottish Power. At first, the European Commission saw no basis in the complaints, but later changed its mind, and in 2009 and 2011 demanded that Spain recover the money that it had stopped receiving for these aid. However, many of these operations are out of the claim as they are prior to December 21, 2007.

Erratic path

The calculation of the Executive of Mariano Rajoy, included in the Stability plan sent to Brussels in 2017, estimated the money to be recovered by Spain at 1,000 million. However, community sources raised that figure when the ratified sentence was known this Wednesday.

Also in the European courts, the path followed by these grants has been erratic. The first judgments of the General Court of the European Union were favorable to companies. Later, the CJEU rectified the criteria of that first court, which again ruled, this time in the opposite direction. Those rulings, accumulated in one case, are now being appealed and which, now, have been ratified by the CJEU.

The ratification of this criterion is important because it is the basis used by Compentencia in the case against Ireland and Apple, whereby the Community Executive requires the Irish State to claim 14,300 million for illegal aid.