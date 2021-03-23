Aircraft from different airlines parked in Tarbes, France, last June. Stephane Mahe / Reuters

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has ruled that a strike organized by the personnel of an air carrier to demand improvements in their working conditions and wages is not an “extraordinary circumstance” that could exempt the airline from complying with the Obligation to compensate passengers who have suffered serious delays or cancellations of their flights due to this union action.

In its reasoning, the European Justice considers that the strike by the company’s personnel, in this case pilots, is a possible expression within the framework of social negotiation and should be considered as a fact “inherent to the normal exercise” of the activity from the employer.

The Court based in Luxembourg thus rules out that the strike in question could escape the control of the air carrier because it is a worker’s right whose scheduling falls within the foreseeable framework for any employer, especially if its celebration has been notified with advance notice as the mark of the legislation.

They should not compensate if the strike is of controllers

The EU rules on passengers provide that airlines are exempted from paying compensation to passengers affected by significant delays or cancellations on their routes, but only if the incident is due to “extraordinary circumstances beyond the control of the company For example, in the case of airlines, a strike by air traffic controllers or airport staff.

However, the ruling known this Tuesday considers that a strike by company personnel does not correspond to the requirements set out in community regulations, since the claims of the employees have to do with the labor relations that can be dealt with in the framework of the internal social dialogue and the call for a strike is notified with advance notice to the company.

Thus, the ruling taken by the Grand Chamber does not follow the opinion issued a week earlier by one of the EU Advocates General, who at the time argued that the strikes organized to demand labor improvements constitute an “extraordinary exonerating circumstance”, because they do not it is inherent in the normal exercise of the airline’s activity and is beyond its effective control.

In this case, the CJEU is dealing with a preliminary ruling referred by the Swedish Justice in the framework of the claim of a passenger affected by the cancellation of his flight during a strike by pilots of the airline SAS, which between April and May 2019 it affected thousands of flights scheduled by the company in Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

The victim claims compensation of 250 euros for the cancellation of a flight with which he had to travel from Malmö to Stockholm, but the SAS airline does not consider itself obliged to pay the compensation because the strike is an exceptional circumstance that it could not have avoided. The company also indicates that it was a strike that affected some 380,000 passengers and that if forced to pay a similar compensation to each one it would imply a disbursement of 117 million euros.