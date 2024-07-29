The European Court of Justice has ruled that the Castile and Leon law that allows hunting wolves north of the Duero River goes against the European directive for the protection of habitats. The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) has no doubts: “the regional law is contrary to the directive,” it ruled on Monday. The consequence of this decision is that “the wolf cannot be declared a huntable species in a part of the territory of a Member State when its conservation status at the national level is unfavorable.” This decision is added to that of the Constitutional Court, which in 2022 also declared part of the Castilian-Leonese law illegal.

The ruling announced on Monday follows the line established by European judges this month in relation to the order for the killing of a wolf in the Austrian region of Tyrol. Both then and now, the CJEU has said that the wolf cannot be declared (Canis lupus) as a game species as long as its conservation status is unfavourable. And that is precisely the “unfavourable” status that the species suffers in Spain, therefore, it is not possible under European law for an autonomous community to declare that wolves can be hunted in a part of the national territory.

From Castilla y León, its Minister for the Environment, Juan Carlos Suárez-Quiñones (PP), has accepted the ruling, although he has added nuances: “In Castilla y León we fully accept and share it. Here the wolf has never been hunted if it did not have a favourable conservation status based on technical reports. It was hunted in places where the largest wolf populations in the world are. It will never be the subject of management measures or hunting without a favourable situation.” The Minister has stressed that “since 2021 the wolf has not been hunted so the ruling is not currently applicable.” Quiñones has insisted that “the Junta is fighting for Castilla y León to recover the management of the wolf to the north and south of Duero” and has announced that this hunting activity would only occur “when the species recovers, there will never be hunting without a favourable situation.”

Five years ago, the EU magistrates explain, the regional government of Castilla y León approved a regional hunting plan that allowed the hunting of 339 wolves north of the Duero River between 2019 and 2022. This program was approved with a regulation in force since 1996 that was repealed by another in 2021, which establishes “a period open to hunting this species: from the fourth Sunday in September to the fourth Sunday in February of the following year.”

The decision to open the door to hunting wolves north of the Duero is due to the fact that the species is supposed to be in a better state of conservation. However, the ruling points out that such a decision must be based on data “relating to the monitoring of the state of conservation of said species”. But not only that, the ruling also adds: “This monitoring must be the object of specific attention when the said species is considered, in general terms, a species of community interest”.

“The Community of Castile and Leon did not take into account, when preparing the controversial plan, the 2019 report, according to which the wolf was in an unfavourable state of conservation in Spain,” the ruling concludes. This report, “which must be considered a reference document”, is a document that must be prepared every six years by the Member States and “must also consist of three parts, namely, one part containing general information on the application of the aforementioned Directive, another part on the evaluation of the conservation status of the different species and another part dedicated to habitats”. And what was stated in that report is that “wolf populations in Spain are in an unfavourable-inadequate state of conservation in the three biogeographic regions occupied by the wolf in said Member State, namely, the Alpine, Atlantic and Mediterranean regions, including those located north and south of the Duero River”.

Discover the pulse of the planet in every news story, don’t miss a thing. KEEP READING

This report is now being criticised by Minister Sánchez-Quiñones, who says that the Spanish Government “sent a six-year report from 2012 to 2018 saying that the wolf in Spain is in decline, it is not true and the communities with wolves have shown that it is wrong, in Europe we have argued that this is not the case”. The Minister of the Environment has assured that “the Government is preparing the next report and this time it has asked the communities for the data, we will deliver it based on the reality that the wolf is expanding in territory and number”.

However, the judges indicate in the ruling that it is not enough for a species to be in a certain state of conservation at a specific point. “Assessments must be carried out not only at a local level, but also at the level of the biogeographic region, or even at a cross-border level.” This, applied to the case of the wolf in the north of the Duero, means that even if the species is in a better state of conservation in that area, this is not enough; after all, there is mobility and an animal from the south of the Duero may cross the river.

The ruling does not reject, as does the directive, the idea that authorities cannot adopt “management measures” for a species even if its conservation status is “unfavourable”. However, it warns that the objective of these measures must be to bring the species into a favourable situation. “Thus, when these measures include rules relating to hunting, they are intended to restrict it, and not to expand it. Therefore, if necessary, hunting can even be prohibited.”

You can follow Climate and Environment in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter