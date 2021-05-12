The CJEU headquarters in Luxembourg, in a file image. AP

The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled this Wednesday that it does not perceive discrimination on grounds of sex in the case of a worker in Catalonia who was denied a maternity supplement in her retirement, as it was early. In its ruling, the community court ruled that the maternity pension supplement for women who retire early of their own free will is not linked to the sex of the affected worker, but to the conditions under which retirement is accessed, so the alleged discriminatory treatment does not occur on grounds of sex.

As justified, unequal treatment can only refer to cases of discrimination between male workers, on the one hand, and female workers, on the other. Therefore, the situation denounced by the worker is outside the scope of the Directive on equal treatment for men and women.

The case occurred in Barcelona, ​​after a worker from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) who had retired early of her own free will filed a claim against the institution after being denied the maternity allowance for being the mother of three children. The INSS rejected her claim because, according to Spanish law, this supplement does not apply in cases of early retirement at the request of the interested party, and she then decided to go to court.

Faced with doubts about how to interpret European legislation, the Social Court number 3 of Barcelona asked the European justice to interpret the principle of equal treatment in the sense of the Directive on the progressive application of the principle of equal treatment between men and women in matters of social security. And this one ruled against the plaintiff.

In February of this year, the Government approved the redesign of the maternity supplement. The text states that the new aid will also be recognized in cases of voluntary early retirement – until now its scope was limited to retirement pensions, permanent disability and widowhood.