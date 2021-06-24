Spain should have taken into account illegal water withdrawals and those destined for urban supply when estimating the use of this underground resource that runs under the Doñana region and nourishes the marshes, wetlands and the Mediterranean forest of this protected area. located in the province of Huelva. This is how the Court of Justice of the European Union in a sentence issued this Thursday and whose opinion resolves a case that goes back to the complaints before the European institutions of environmental groups filed more than a decade ago. The resolution, which seeks to resolve the clash between nature and intensive red fruit agriculture in the area, also condemns Spain for not having adopted the appropriate measures to prevent the alterations of the protected habitats caused by the extraction of the existing aquifer. underground.

In the province of Huelva, in the extreme south of the peninsula, and touching Portugal, one of the most impressive natural spaces in Europe coincide, which is home to protected species such as the Iberian lynx, the imperial eagle and the black tortoise, and also one of the largest strawberry, raspberry and blueberry orchards on the continent, which nourishes from these berries the supermarkets of the community block. For both, water is key, a precious and scarce resource that accumulates below the surface. Spain, according to European legislation and now the decision of the court based in Luxembourg, must take measures aimed at its protection against overexploitation caused by anthropogenic use.

The ruling, in any case, does not fully satisfy the demands of the European Commission, which was the one who filed an appeal in 2019 for non-compliance with several precepts of the water framework directive of the year 2000, which establishes a community context of action in the field of the water policy, and of the 1992 Habitats Directive, aimed at conserving, protecting and improving the quality of the environment. The text argues that the Community Executive has failed to prove that the masses of groundwater in the natural space that were already in poor condition have deteriorated even more, so it has not been possible to demonstrate that Spain has breached its obligation to avoid the deterioration of these aquifers.

What the ruling does dictate is that the Spanish administrations should have “taken into account illegal water withdrawals and urban water withdrawals when estimating groundwater withdrawals in the Doñana region” before drawing up the Plan Hidrológico del Guadalquivir 2015-2021, which “does not contain all the information necessary to determine the impact of human activity on the masses of groundwater in the Doñana region.”

It also condemns Spain for its inaction, as “not having foreseen” in the aforementioned hydrological plan “any measure” to avoid the alteration of the protected habitats located in the Special Protection Area for Birds (ZEPA) of Doñana “caused by the groundwater extractions to supply the tourist center of Matalascañas ”. And also for not having adopted “appropriate measures to avoid appreciable alterations” of the protected habitats located in the ZEPA Doñana, Doñana Norte and Oeste and Dehesa del Estero and Montes de Moguer “caused by the extraction of underground water from the protected natural area of Doñana ”.

The ruling now requires Spain to comply with the provisions of the CJEU as soon as possible. If the Commission, which was the one who brought the appeal in Luxembourg, considers that the Member State has failed to comply with the judgment, it could file a new appeal requesting that financial penalties be imposed in order to enforce compliance.

The decision has been described as “historic” by WWF Spain, the environmental organization that first filed a complaint with the Commission in 2010, in which it denounced the “abusive and unsustainable” extraction of water in the area of ​​Doñana with destined to the intensive cultivation of strawberries. “This condemnation of Spain is a scandal and great damage to the international image of our country, which has not been able to take care of a unique space like Doñana, owned by all Europeans and a patrimony of all humanity,” said Juan Carlos del Olmo, WWF Secretary General, through a statement.

When one travels the highways from Matalascañas to El Rocío, from Almonte to Lepe, in addition to shanty towns where the illegal labor force formed by migrant laborers who nourish the fields is crowded, you see miles and miles of orchards covered with plastic, that have been spreading little by little over the years. In the province there are currently about 11,200 hectares of red fruit crops, of which slightly less than half are strawberries, according to data from the Union of Small Farmers. Only in the first quarter of the 2020 campaign, which was atypical due to covid, the sector had a turnover in Huelva of 428 million euros, and this province concentrated 78% of the sales of red fruits in Spain, according to data from Extenda, an organization promotion of exports of the Junta de Andalucía. This year, agricultural activity, which is one of the economic engines of the region, has employed 109,000 day laborers.

WWF estimates that there are more than a thousand illegal wells in Doñana and that there are 1,653 hectares of crops located in areas that cannot be regularized; It also recalls that three of the five parts into which the Doñana aquifer is divided are declared overexploited since 2020 by the Guadalquivir hydrographic confederation. “We have fought for Doñana for 50 years and we are convinced that it is in the most serious situation in its history,” adds Del Olmo. “It is an increasingly weak ecosystem, beset by old and new threats and by the reality of climate change. This ruling reminds the Junta de Andalucía and the central government of their responsibility and the urgency to act before crossing the point of no return ”.

The organization claims that, despite the “progress” produced in this legislature, with the closure of wells and the qualification of the aquifer as a resource “at risk of not reaching its environmental objectives”, the Administrations must close “immediately” the illegal catchments that steal water from Doñana. WWF warns of the “irreversible transformation” of the marshes and believes that the hydrological plan established for 2022-2027, in the preparation phase, should mean “a before and after” for Doñana.

