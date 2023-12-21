The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled this Thursday in favor of the Super League by recognizing that UEFA and FIFA exercise “abuse of a dominant position” and that the clubs willing to organize a new continental competition in the short term and the Footballers who participate in it cannot be sanctioned by the highest football organizations.

The Court of Justice of the EU considers that FIFA and UEFA rules on the prior authorization of club football competitions, such as the Super League, “violate Union law.” After the ruling issued in Luxembourg, the clubs led by Real Madrid nevertheless seem to be obliged to engage in dialogue with UEFA to reach a definitive agreement on the viability of an initiative launched almost two years ago by Florentino Pérez and to which they could not access By law of the British government, English teams. The participation of German and French clubs in a future Super League would also be up in the air, despite the favorable ruling from the European Union.

«Today more than ever we remember that the 'Super League' is a selfish and elitist model. ️Any format that is not totally open, with direct access, year after year, via domestic leagues, is a closed model. European football has already spoken. “Do not insist,” was LaLiga's reaction immediately after learning of the Court of Justice's ruling. The body chaired by Javier Tebas clarifies that as determined by said court, “a competition like the Super League should not necessarily be authorized.” “Having been asked questions of a general nature about the rules of FIFA and UEFA, the Court of Justice does not rule, in its ruling, on this specific project,” says LaLiga, citing the resolution issued.

The ruling of the CJEU, which as expected will not resolve the conflict, has come to be compared in importance with the historic resolution of the so-called 'Bosman case' that in 1995 revolutionized the football labor market in the European Union. Named after the Belgian footballer who sued a club in his country for the conditions imposed on a transfer to a French team, that ruling allowed the free movement of footballers in EU countries like the rest of community workers. However, the differences are evident.

The 'Bosman case' ruling affected only the hiring of players and meant that the main national leagues were strengthened by being able to draw on the best players regardless of their origin. In the case of the Super League, however, a verdict completely favorable to the clubs that promoted it would have meant de facto burying an economic and leisure sector supported by national and international federations that control and guarantee its operation.

On December 15, 2022, the lawyer general in charge of issuing the corresponding report to the Court of Justice of the EU, the Greek Athanasios Rantos, presented his conclusions and determined that the Super League had the right to create its own competition, but that UEFA could threaten with sanctions, and that the new tournament would require authorization from the highest European body, “in an objective and non-discriminatory manner.” However, the ruling makes it clear that the participants in the Super League cannot be sanctioned.

On April 19, 2021, 12 clubs in Europe (Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Juventus, Milan and Inter) announced the creation, through the company A22 Sports Management, of a new independent UEFA tournament, which would have closed participation and with them as permanent participants. However, in just a few hours, the reaction of the fans and even the governments caused the resignation of the English clubs, part of the Italians and Atlético. Only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus remained, which also abandoned the project due to threats from UEFA of being sanctioned.

Subsequently, the Super League project was modified to admit an open competition with three divisions and 60 teams, in which the management and exploitation would correspond to the clubs themselves, coexisting with the national leagues.