Amazon Prime van in Minnesota, USA. Tony Webster / Wikimedia commons

New blow from European justice to Brussels’ competition policy. The General Court of the EU has annulled the decision of the European Commission to force Amazon to return 250 million euros to Luxembourg for allegedly illegal state aid. The judges consider that the department led by Margrethe Vestager could not demonstrate again that the corporate network of the North American giant in the Grand Duchy allowed it to reduce its tax burden in the EU “artificially” or that these practices constituted an advantage over competition. The decision puts pressure on Brussels to arm itself with laws that allow it to face the fiscal holes that large technology companies take advantage of to pay less tax.Especially, after the coups that led to the annulments of other decisions on state aid with Starbucks, Apple or a group of multinationals that took advantage of tax advantages in Belgium.

More information

The recovery of State aid has become one of the main lines of action of the European Commission under the mandates of Commissioners Joaquín Almunia and Margrethe Vestager. However, Brussels sees how European justice is knocking down, one after another, the cases with which it intended to put an end to the engineering of large multinationals such as Amazon or Apple thanks to the advantages they found in States such as Ireland, Luxembourg or the Netherlands .

The case that the European justice has examined dates back to an investigation opened in 2014, which determined that a scheme offered by the Grand Duchy allowed the electronic commerce giant to save 75% of its profits from entering the treasury in Europe between May 2006 and June 2014. Brussels forced Luxembourg to recover 250 million euros in taxes that it considered that Amazon did not pay for having benefited from that tax system, which it considered contrary to free competition.

The Commission concluded that Amazon used two companies for its business in the European Union: one based in Luxembourg with activity and a second that it only used to collect the intellectual property rights of the business for Europe. The benefits of the first, according to Brussels, were transferred almost entirely to the other as a royalty for those rights. After this operation, the first company ends up drastically reducing its corporate tax base. The second, on the other hand, only served to transfer those amounts to the United States parent and only had tax obligations in that jurisdiction. The Commission concluded that these quantities were too high taking into account market prices and, therefore, Luxembourg was giving a selective advantage to Amazon, which stopped applying this system since Brussels opened its investigation.

The judgment considers that the analysis carried out by the Commission services is “erroneous for several reasons”. The judge points out that the Competition services believed that this company was a “mere passive owner of the intangible assets”, without taking into account the operating functions of the company or the risks that this entailed. Nor does he believe that this scheme gave the company an advantage over the competition and, ultimately, calls into question the calculation made on that fee questioned by Brussels, since the activity of the company, in his opinion, cannot be “assimilated to a low added value service provision ”. The ruling also indicates that Brussels could not demonstrate “why the functions” of that firm “would necessarily have resulted in higher remuneration.” “The General Court concludes that the main elements adduced by the Commission would not make it possible to demonstrate that LuxOpCo’s tax burden [la empresa que explotaba los derechos] it would have been artificially decreased as a consequence of an overvaluation of the canon, ”says the ruling.

Until now, European justice had ruled on four cases in which Brussels had forced countries to claim state aid. And the score was already very unfavorable for the interests of the Commission: it only endorsed one of the four decisions. The biggest setback was the annulment of the decision that Apple returned to Ireland 13,000 million euros for state aid considered illegal, but the CJEU also reversed its ruling that it considered illegal the Belgian regime of “extraordinary aid” from which they benefited. minus 35 multinationals and annulled the one that forced Starbucks to return 30 million to the Netherlands. Instead, he endorsed him ordering Fiat to return 20 million to the coffers of Luxembourg.