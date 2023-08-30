Italy-France 3-0 (25-14, 28-26, 25-13) Italy takes the pass for the semifinals of this European Championship which will play on Friday in Brussels (asked to play at 5pm) against the winner of the match scheduled for Wednesday in Belgium between Turkey, who won the Nations League, and Poland, who entered Wolosz for this tournament. We may have seen the best of Italy, not yet perfect (some flaws remain), but certainly much more cynical than in the last two outings, determined, cynical, capable of putting up with its mistakes, convincing us and bringing out the best. It is clear that what has been seen so far may not be enough in the next challenge, so Italy must equip itself to do more. Mazzanti does not change formation and clears the usual 7 (Orro-Antropova, Lubian-Danesi, Sylla-Pietrini, Fersino libero), Parrocchiale has the spiker’s shirt to be able to enter for a change in reception. The first shoulder was signed by Orro with a series of poisonous jokes (4-0), Italy is everywhere and as it was easy to imagine they are ruthless, very focused on what could be done to put France in difficulty. Serve and then a lot of block (6 in the first set only) with 6 points for Pietrini and 5 each for Danesi and Antropova. Italy goes on velvet. France’s only flare comes on a series of jokes by Gicquel (already known in Italy for appearances in Conegliano and Cuneo), which however do not reopen the set.