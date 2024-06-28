From what has been recently reported, the European Union is preparing an antitrust investigation against Microsoft And this is not just because of the attempt to block the purchase of Activision Blizzard. And after months of deliberations, the European Commission is ready to start a formal process to examine the partnership they have with the AI ​​company called OpenAI. The authorities want to determine if the agreement between both companies harms market competition.

According to a report by Financial Times, They are determined to investigate Microsoft. Although in its initial analysis the European Commission found no evidence that those in Redmond control to OpenAIThe regulator suspects that the alliance could be anti-competitive for those seeking to gain a foothold in the business.

This mentioned Margrethe Vestager, competition commissioner:

The key question was whether Microsoft had acquired lasting control over OpenAI. After a thorough review, we concluded that this was not the case. So we close this chapter, but the story is not over.

The commission could launch an investigation to assess the impact of this partnership. Vestager indicated that new questions were sent to Microsoft and OpenAI to find out whether there are exclusivity clauses that could negatively affect competitors.

Although it has not yet been confirmed, this would be the first step. Teen that an alliance between Microsoftthe most valuable company in the world, and OpenAIthe leading artificial intelligence startup, could hurt other companies. If they are found to have engaged in anti-competitive behavior, the process could take years and result in multi-million dollar fines, which could be paid but would still be a serious blow to their wallets and reputations.

Via: Financial Times

Editor’s note: They got into trouble again but now with the artificial intelligence part, and to think that a year ago we were still stuck with the Blizzard situation.