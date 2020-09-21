Inspectors from Germany, France and Romania will perform an observation flight over Russia as part of the implementation of the Open Skies Treaty, reports RIA News…

This was announced by the head of the National Center for the Reduction of Nuclear Hazard Sergei Ryzhkov.

According to him, in the period from September 21 to 25, the joint mission of the three countries will perform an observation flight along the agreed route on the Romanian AN-30 observation aircraft from the Kubinka airfield.

It is known that during the flight, Russian specialists will control the strict observance of the flight parameters and the use of the equipment stipulated by the contract.

Let us remind you that last month Russian inspectors also conducted an observation flight over the territory of Finland. Its range was 1400 kilometers.