Europe is going to need to invest a lot of money in the coming years to meet all the challenges ahead: ecological and digital transition plus spending on security and defense. In the first of them alone, the EU will need 800 billion euros until 2030 if it wants to meet the climate objectives it has set, according to what the European Round Table for Industry, an influential lobby Brussels.

“With the imperative of industrial decarbonization, the increase in demand for renewable energy has placed a huge burden on existing infrastructure. The energy mix at play in the system has also changed, so massive investments are needed in both national and cross-border infrastructure for electricity grids, hydrogen and CO₂,” exposes the organizationwhich also warns that the 800,000 million euros do not stop there, because by 2050 the necessary investment will reach 2.5 million.

Faced with this demand, the general secretary of the industrial organization, Dimitri Papalexopoulos, points out that “the modernization of infrastructure is the cornerstone of the Green Deal, but political leaders are not doing enough to meet the objectives they have set.” To them, the Greek asks for incentives “to attract the much-needed private investment,” and that is why he demands “to address this issue urgently.”

There is a broad European consensus that in the coming years huge investments will be required in the EU to keep pace with great powers such as the United States and China. The calculations that exist are diverse, but they all point in the same direction: unimaginable amounts of money that will have to come from public budgets, but also from the private sector, since the public is immersed at the same time in a process of fiscal consolidation due to the large amount of debt it accumulated to respond to previous crises.

To do your numbers, the lobby The industrial sector has commissioned two reports from the consulting firm Boston Consulting Group, one on competitiveness and the other on energy infrastructure. The first of them explains that at this moment the secondary sector in Europe faces four obstacles to overcome: high energy prices compared to other areas, limited access to renewable energy sources, the high cost of emissions CO₂ and the high volume of investments that decarbonization requires. The consequences of not successfully overcoming these obstacles are not good: “increased prices and deindustrialization,” the document warns.

One of the points they point out as a priority to begin to resolve the situation is the energy transport networks. “It is a challenge. The EU is in a privileged situation, as it has one of the largest interconnected networks in the world, but also with a poorly developed single energy market; These objectives need more support through regulatory measures,” the analysis concludes.

