Closing borders amid the coronavirus pandemic is not as effective in the fight against COVID-19 as vaccination. This was stated by the European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides in an interview with the newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine, published on Sunday, February 14th.

“The fear of coronavirus mutations is understandable. But the truth is, borders aren’t holding the virus. Only vaccination and good hygiene can help against mutations. I think it is wrong to go back to the situation when the borders in Europe were closed in March 2020, ”Kyriakides said.

In addition, she clarified that manufacturers of coronavirus vaccines who are certified in the EU, but who want to improve the drug to combat new strains, will need to go through the entire certification process anew.

“It will be possible to get suitable vaccines faster and at the same time not reduce safety requirements,” the European Commissioner said.

On January 29, it became known that France is closing borders to all arriving from outside the EU amid the situation with the coronavirus. The norm came into force on February 1.

On the same day, the German government decided to restrict entry to those arriving from other countries in which new mutations of the coronavirus are spreading.

Entry from the UK, Ireland, Portugal, Brazil and South Africa has been banned from January 30 to Germany. The restrictions are expected to last until February 17th. In addition, from January 31, the same restrictive measures will affect those arriving from Lesotho and Eswatini.