German Chancellor Angela Merkel with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. POOL / Reuters

While the start to the year has been disappointing, the signs of an upcoming recovery are becoming more palpable, and only an economic policy error or a bout of irrationality could cloud the outlook. Where vaccination is more advanced, as in the US and the UK, expectations are on an abrupt rebound. In both countries, the main economic index is clearly positive, both in industry and in the service sector, which is leaving the abyss of the pandemic behind. The euro area, albeit with delay, is beginning to stretch, as shown by the favorable evolution of the indices, both in industry and in services.

The incipient take-off supports the governments’ strategy with bold recipes to fight the crisis and contain unemployment, with the support of the central banks. The result, however, has inevitably been an escalation in public debt, which for the moment is comfortably financed in the markets thanks to massive purchases piloted from Frankfurt: nearly 104 billion Spanish bonds have been acquired by the central bank since the start of the pandemic.

The continuity of this policy, the cornerstone of the strategy, is precisely one of the main issues that arise in the face of the sustainability of the efforts of the States. Because the hawks have begun to express concern about the size of the liquidity injections and the inherent risk of inflation. The consequence is that, contrary to what was anticipated, the ECB is not increasing the volume of purchases of government bonds – something that explains why interest rates have moved away from the lows at the beginning of the year.

Rising production costs could give wings to these critical voices. The industrial cost index reached the highest level in the last decade in April, and some companies in the automotive sector have to reduce the production rate due to the interruption of supplies. Inflation is quite likely to exceed the fatal threshold of 2% in the coming months. And, although everything indicates that the phenomenon will be transitory, this circumstance will be taken advantage of by the detractors of the expansionary policy of the central bank, who already question the need to maintain the incentives beyond the spring of 2022 (from there, pressures would intensify to stop the program).

Fiscal orthodoxy also haunts, as shown by the fact that an apparently merely technical issue such as the ratification of the increased resources of the European budget is taking longer than expected. The procedure is essential for the issuance of Eurobonds and the financing of the recovery plan. Its approval seemed guaranteed thanks to the agreement of the European Council, but it happens that 10 member countries, among others Germany, Austria, Finland and the Netherlands, have not yet given the green light.

Everything indicates that the approval of the German government is imminent, which could unblock the situation. However, the reluctance foreshadows a bitter debate about the future orientation of fiscal policy and the eventual reactivation of the European deficit rules starting next year.

In sum, the context of ultra-low interest rates, massive ECB support and budgetary flexibility will be put to the test sooner rather than later. Therefore, we have a limited time to transform the conjunctural turn into solid growth, that is, an expansion that is fed back without the need for new impulses. To do this, it is crucial to implement as soon as possible the investment and reform plan that addresses the economic and social imbalances that drag the country. And that it has a broad consensus, in Brussels, and especially within Spanish society.

conjuncture index The euro area purchasing managers indicator consolidated its advance during the month of April (the PMI rose to 53.7, widely exceeding the 50 level that marks the expansion). In the United Kingdom, the signs of improvement are more obvious: in that country the indicator reaches its highest value in the last eight years (with a PMI of 60). The American economy is also consolidating its takeoff, as a result of the lifting of restrictions, the progression of vaccination and the Biden plan (the US PMI scales to 62.2).

Raymond Torres is Funcas’s joint director. On Twitter: @RaymondTorres_