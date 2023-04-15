Genoa – Asia D’Amato is there confirmed vice-champion of Europe on vault. Today in Antalya on the penultimate day of the Continental Artistic Gymnastics Championships, the 20-year-old Italian gymnast confirmed the second place obtained last August in Munich.

The Fiamme Oro athlete finished second with 13,600 points behind the French Coline Devillard with 13,800. Bronze to Belgian Lisa Vaelen (13,583). Today’s silver for Asia D’Amato, from Genoa, world champion silver in 2021, is the fifth continental medal including two in teams.