Muscat (WAM)

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, participated in the 27th joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union, which was held in the Omani capital, Muscat.

The meeting was chaired by His Excellency Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, and His Excellency Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and in the presence of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Al Budawi, Secretary-General of the Council.

During the meeting, prospects for cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the European Union were discussed, and a number of regional and international issues of common interest were discussed.

In this regard, the Joint Council expressed its deep concern about the dangerous developments in Israel and the Gaza Strip, and condemned all attacks against civilians.

The meeting also issued a joint statement, addressing the positions that had been agreed upon regarding developments in political issues regionally and internationally.