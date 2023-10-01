One week after the Gravel World Championship, the European Championships were staged for the first time next weekend in Veneto, in the heart of Flanders (Oud-Heverlee). In the men’s field, the continental title went to the Belgian Jasper Stuyven (he hadn’t won since Milan-Sanremo 2021) due to a gap: more than a minute away from the silver Tim Merlier, another Belgian, beat the German Voss, third. Among women, gold went to the Dutch Lorena Wiebes, ahead of her compatriot Fem Van Empel. Bronze for Italy thanks to Elena Cecchini. Curiosity: the women’s race was won by Australian Tiffany Cromwell. Being valid as a qualification for the next world championships, it was also open to non-European athletes.