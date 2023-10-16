De Cesaris: talent obscured by retirements

Fifteen seasons spent in Formula 1, for a total of 214 GPs contested: the great experience in the top series of one of the most representative drivers of Italian motorsport as Andrea De Cesaris, who could certainly have achieved more than he actually accumulated in his career. Unfortunately for him, in fact, his stay in the Circus was often marked by accidents or recallsoften the fruit of one aggressive driving style that overlooked an undeniable talent. The proof is in five podiums obtained from 1980 to 1994 (all in the 80s), plus a fastest lap and a pole position. De Cesaris never managed to win a GP, but even today he is recognized as the driver who was capable of achieving it at least one point with multiple different teamsto be precise nine.

15 years, 10 teams

To this achievement, however, are added other records, this time negative: among these emerge those relating to the aforementioned retirements, 147 (as well as Riccardo Patrese), 22 of which consecutive. After having established himself in the Italian and European karting categories, De Cesaris had the opportunity to make his debut in F1 in 1980 with theAlfa Romeo, immediately arousing interest during the first practice sessions despite his inexperience in the top flight. In subsequent races, however, he was repeatedly criticized for his excessive enthusiasm, which caused contacts or retirements. A defect that prevented him from continuing behind the wheel of the McLaren at the end of the 1981 world championship, returning immediately afterwards to Alfa Romeo. From 1984 he began a long series of transfers to various teams which continued until 1994, from Ligier up to Sauber passing through other teams such as Minardi, Brabham, Rial, Scuderia Italia, Tyrrell and Jordan.

1994: the last year

However, it was with the Irish house that, in 1994, made the decision to retire not only from Formula 1, but also from racing in general. Initially called to replace Eddie Irvine at Imola and Monacowhere he obtained an excellent 4th place, the performance of the Roman driver convinced the Sauber to focus on him for nine GPs, from the one in Spain to the one in Europe, also here to temporarily replace Karl Wendlingerinjured in the Principality.

Another retreat

Before the latter’s recovery, De Cesaris played his last career match in European Grand Prixscheduled for October 16th on the Spanish circuit of Jerez de la Frontera. Starting from 18th position on the grid (on the same weekend that saw his compatriot’s F1 debut Domenico Schiattarella and Michael Schumacher’s return from a two-race disqualification), the Roman ended his career with a retirement due to an accelerator problem, ending the season early with a total of 4 points. Except for a few single participations in some two and four wheel events, De Cesaris definitively ended his experience with engines that day. On 5 October 2014, almost twenty years after his abandonment from the world of racing, the former driver tragically lost his life at the age of 55 in a car accident in Rome, his hometown.