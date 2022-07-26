Gas prices in Europe soared above $2,000 per thousand cubic meters

Gas prices in Europe soared above $2,000 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since March during trading on July 26, according to data London ICE Exchange.

The cost of fuel is rising on fears of a shortage associated with the announced by Gazprom a further reduction in supplies along the main export route to Europe – Nord Stream.

On July 25, the company announced the shutdown of another Siemens gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station, which is responsible for pumping gas through the pipeline.

Now the daily capacity of the station will be up to 33 million cubic meters per day – we are talking about about 20 percent of its capacity. Deliveries before that were at a reduced volume, about 67 million cubic meters, which, according to the Russian side, was due to problems with another turbine.