Dutch TTF contracts, the benchmark for natural gas in Europe, fell 4.67 percent to record 72.75 euros per megawatt hour for shipments delivered in February, Monday morning around 8.35 GMT, the lowest price since February 21.

The price of gas for next month’s delivery has fallen by about 50 percent in one month… and has fallen considerably from its peak in summer, when it was recorded in August 2022, at 342 euros per megawatt hour.

Gas prices began to rise in the fall of 2021, as Russian gas shipments to Europe began to curtail, and then rose sharply with the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Since then, the gas pipelines between Russia and Europe have been almost completely closed.

The volumes traded on Monday were weak with the closure of the London market, the main for raw materials.

Sebastien Paris-Horvitz confirmed that the downward trend was allowed by “the large gas stocks that have accumulated and the decline in demand, especially thanks to favorable weather conditions.”

“It is good news for European countries and for the economies of the region,” he said.

The price of gas affects electricity, as many European power plants use gas to generate electricity.

In France, the wholesale price of electricity for the year 2023 fell to 240 euros / megawatt hour on Friday, its lowest level since April, after it exceeded 1,000 euros / megawatt hour at the end of August.

However, these changes in wholesale prices are not directly reflected in the prices imposed on consumers because electricity suppliers adopt a measured price, especially during this period when prices may jump from one day to the next.