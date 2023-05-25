The European gas price fell to its lowest level in almost two years on Thursday. Since the beginning of this year, the price of natural gas on the leading gas exchange in Amsterdam has already fallen sharply, helped by mild weather, increased imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas supplies that are better filled than expected. Companies and households have also saved on gas consumption.

