From our correspondent Michela Cuppini

Irma Testa is officially in Paris 2024. At the Nowy Targ Arena, the boxer from Torre Annunziata beats the Spanish Jenifer Fernandez Romero 5-0, reaches the semifinals of the European Games, and conquers one of the four Olympic passes available in her category (57 kg ). “I am very happy – said the world and European champion -. Hitting the third Olympics is an important goal. I am grateful to life and to my coaches, now I want to enjoy Paris and bring a good result”.

Boxing — In boxing, the Olympic pass also arrives for Salvatore Cavallaro and Giada Sorrentino: the Azzurri beat Gradus Kraus and Nina Radovanovic respectively and conquer the semifinal. Abbes Mouhiidine also goes to the semifinals who beats the Turkish Berat Acar 5-0 in the 92 kg category. For the vice world champion the road to Paris will be longer: to qualify he will necessarily have to win gold. Instead, Sirine Chaarabi leaves the scene in the quarterfinals, defeated by the Turkish Hatice Akbas by not unanimous decision. See also Nespoli and Giuffrida, joy as standard-bearers: the European Games in Krakow have started

Medals — The two hours of the day come from the florists Martina Batini, Alice Volpi, Martina Favaretto and Francesca Palumbo and, from Elisa Roner in the individual of the compound. Silver, however, for the couple Marsaglia-Tocci in the synchronized trampoline, and for the sabers Luigi Samele, Luca Curatoli, Michele Gallo and Matteo Neri. Bronze and national place for Chiara Rebagliati in archery. At the end of the seventh day of finals, Italy is still leading the medal table with 68 podiums: 21 golds, 21 silvers and 26 bronzes.

