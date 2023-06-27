With the victory in skeet, the Azzurri beat Spain. Bronze for Bertocchi and Pellacani in synchro

from our correspondent Michela Cuppini

At the European Games in Krakow, Italy leaps to the top of the medal table, and for the first night since the start of the event, it will watch everyone from above. In fact, on the fifth day of medals, the Azzurri beat Spain thanks to the gold medal won in the mixed skeet team by the pair made up of Gabriele Rossetti and Simona Scocchetti. The Italian shooters, with a score of 6-4 and a perfect performance, beat the Cypriots Andreas Chasikos and Anastasia Eleftheriou, giving Italy a fundamental gold.

Trampoline — From the 3m synchro springboard, Elena Bertocchi and Chiara Pellacani (third medalist at the European Games) won the bronze medal with a score of 273.69 points. The blues, in the lead for almost the entire race, were overtaken in the fifth and final rotation by Great Britain (gold with 279.90) and Germany (silver with 276.33). The other bronze of the day also arrives at the Diving Arena in Rzeszow and belongs to Lorenzo Marsaglia: the Roman diver from the 1m springboard scores 410.55 points and finishes behind the Frenchman Alexis Jandard (silver with 411.50 points) and the British Ross Steven (gold with 422.95 points) See also WEC | Toyota Champions crowned: "Continuity rewarded"

Taekwondo — Much regret for Maristella Smiraglia who stops at the foot of the podium against the Croatian Nika Klepac who wins the final for the bronze in the -73kg category.

medal collection — Italy is now at 58 medals: 18 gold, 17 silver and 23 bronze.

June 26 – 8.36pm

