The padel celebrates a historic day. On 21 June 2023 it will make its “five circles” debut within the third edition of the European Games in Krakow, scheduled in Poland from 21 June to 2 July. It is an event similar to the Pan American Games, the Asian Games and those of the Pacific born on the model of the Olympics. Padel will be one of the disciplines that will open the event.

The debut — There will be over 30 countries competing, 26 sports. Padel will be present for the first time. Alongside the men's and women's tournaments, among other things, where the best players on the circuit will be present, there will also be mixed, with couples made up of a man and a woman. All confirming the path of total harmonization undertaken by the International Padel Federation between women's and men's padel. The Padellisti will be on the field from 21 to 25 June.

The job — Furthermore, with the entry of this sport into the European Games, the path undertaken by the president of the FIP Luigi Carraro in July 2019, when he chose to apply to the European Olympic Committees for the inclusion of padel, concludes in the best way. The growth of the discipline, the potential of FIP competitions, the constant information activity and collaboration with the COE and the two years of work with the Polish Federation, have led to the entry of the “shovel”.

Emotion — Luigi Carraro thus commented on the official status, all after the great success of the new Premier Padel circuit, organized by the FIP and returning from the last event in Milan at the Allianz Cloud, sold out for the semifinal and final. "It is an enormous emotion for all those who love padel, for those who practice it and for the athletes who have contributed to the growth of our discipline in recent years. Looking at the five Olympic circles and seeing a padel racket in the background is the prize for the hard, serious and relentless work that allowed us to be chosen by the European Olympic Committees as an independent discipline. For this I can only thank them. I am sure that we will be able to contribute to the success of these Games, we can't wait. See you in Krakow on June 21".

December 17, 2022 (change December 17, 2022 | 18:34)

