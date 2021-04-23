‘European funds: The great opportunity for the transformation of the Spanish economy and business’, presented by EL PAÍS and Deloitte THE COUNTRY

In the midst of the fight against the pandemic and in the face of a global situation of uncertainty, Spain faces a double objective: to recover and, at the same time, transform its economy. A major stake whose success will depend, to a large extent, on collaboration between the Government and companies, essential for Spain to be able to take full advantage of the reconstruction aid approved by the European Union.

In this context, EL PAÍS will host the meeting on Monday, April 26, starting at 12 noon. European funds: The great opportunity for the transformation of the Spanish economy and business. The event will be inaugurated by Javier Moreno, director of EL PAÍS and Fernando Ruiz, president of Deloitte.

This will be followed by a round table moderated by Miguel Jiménez, deputy director of EL PAÍS, in which José Antonio Álvarez, vice president and CEO of Banco Santander; Ángel Vilá, CEO of Telefónica, José Bogas, CEO of Endesa and Héctor Flórez, Managing Partner of Consulting at Deloitte Spain.

With the transition towards a green economy, gender equality, territorial and social cohesion and, especially, digitization as transversal axes of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan prepared by the Government, it is time to consider what will be the The role of the private sector and how the joint work plan will be drawn up that will allow the Administration, communities and companies, including SMEs, to channel the funds from the different reconstruction programs towards a digital, sustainable and resilient economy.

To address this debate, starting at 1:00 p.m., Javier Moreno will interview Nadia Calviño, Second Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation of the Government, with a previous introduction by Enrique Gutiérrez, head of the Deloitte European Center for Recovery & Resilience.

To respond to the challenge posed by the pandemic and take advantage of the funds as a lever for a structural and long-term transformation of the economy, it is essential to design a strategy that, in addition to promoting those projects that the European Commission qualifies as priorities , can overcome the classic obstacles of our country, such as excessive political polarization, the little agile structure of the Public Administration and the lack of coordination between the different territories, communities and city councils.

Strengthening the role of the private sector as an integral part of the solution and facilitating its role in the distribution of funds, is one of the keys for our country to return to the path of competitiveness, reduce the gap with the most advanced economies of the Union and seize the historic opportunity presented by the European response to the greatest crisis in recent history.