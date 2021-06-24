In a letter addressed to the presidents of the three institutions of the European Union, 16 leaders of countries of the bloc pledged to continue fighting against discrimination and for the defense of the rights of the LGBTIQ + community. The letter comes a day after 14 of the member countries attacked the Hungarian law that prohibits talking about homosexuality in schools, a reform labeled homophobic and discriminatory by activists.

The so-called “anti-LGTBIQ + law” of Hungary continues to add movements of rejection in the European Union. If yesterday there were 14 member countries that urged the European Commission to take concrete and forceful actions to urge Hungary to stop the law, this Thursday there are 16 leaders who commit to fight against discrimination and in favor of the rights of this group .

The letter, addressed to the presidents of the European Commission, Council and Parliament, states that, on “the occasion of the celebration of the International Day of Homosexual, Bisexual and Transgender Pride on June 28”, these countries express their “commitment with the common fundamental values ​​established in article 2 of the Treaty on European Union ”.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (C) arrives at a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels, Belgium, on June 24, 2021. EU leaders meet in Brussels for two days to discuss COVID-19, economic recovery, migration and foreign relations. © EFE / EPA / JOHANNA GERON / POOL

This article states that “the Union is founded on the values ​​of respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities. These values ​​are common to the Member States in a society characterized by pluralism, non-discrimination, tolerance, Justice, solidarity and equality between women and men ”.

Signatory countries reaffirm the defense of “fundamental rights”

Based on what is described in the article, the 16 countries that signed the letter affirm that “we must continue to fight against discrimination against the LGTBI community, reaffirming our defense of their fundamental rights.”

Respect and tolerance are the basic principle of the European project. We are committed to continue with this effort to ensure that in the future European generations grow up in an atmosphere of equality and respect, “concludes the text, also reproduced by the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, in a message on Twitter.

Hate, intolerance and discrimination have no place in our Union. That’s why, today and every day, we stand for diversity and LGBTI equality so that our future generations can grow up in a Europe of equality and respect. pic.twitter.com/CFZ44hyOaU – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) June 24, 2021



The controversial law, which Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, described yesterday as “shameful”, will prohibit talking about homosexuality in Hungarian schools to supposedly “protect” young people, in the words of the ultra-nationalist Hungarian president, Viktor Orban .

Orban called “false” the EU’s claims that the law “clearly discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation.”

The controversy even reached the current European Football Championship, when UEFA refused to allow the ‘Allianz Arena’ stadium in Munich to be illuminated with the rainbow flag during Tuesday’s game between Germany and Hungary.

What is known about Hungarian law?

The law, which was approved by 157 votes in favor and one against on June 15 in the Hungarian Parliament, affirms that “pornography and content that represents sexuality or promotes the deviation of gender identity, the change of Sex or homosexuality must not be accessible to persons under 18 years of age. “

A large part of the opposition boycotted the session in which the text was approved that also prohibits publishing content on homosexuality in spaces to which minors have access. A point especially criticized for the ambiguity of its wording.



Protesters protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. © REUTERS / Marton Monus / File Photo

Activists warn that any act of LGBTIQ + demand in the street could fall within the scope of “spaces to which minors have access.”

Today’s is just the latest disagreement between Hungary and a large part of the EU member countries. At the end of 2020, Viktor Orban and his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, kept the approval of the budgets and the Recovery Fund for the pandemic blocked because they understood that it was “blackmail” to bind them to respect for the rule of law.

This Thursday a new EU summit began in which, in principle, it is not planned to address the issue of Hungary on the agenda, although European diplomats have already anticipated that there will be an extraordinary meeting in the afternoon with Viktor Orban to deal with the matter.

With EFE and local media.